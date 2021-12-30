Smiles Behind the Shield: Thank you to our 2021 heroes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Each month we recognize first responders who go above and beyond the call of duty. The positive changes these individuals make in our community inspire our Smiles Behind the Shield Award.

2021 was filled with challenges and heroes rising to the occasion. Whether the recipient is a team or just one person, the smiles made remain the same.

WKRG News 5 decided to honor all of our heroes who we awarded in 2021 for December. Our Smiles Behind the Shield team will start back up surprising first responders across the Gulf Coast in January, so be sure to submit your nomination right now!