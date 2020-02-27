Smiles Behind the Shield salutes Jason Lewis with Saraland Fire

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Last September, a panicked drive on Interstate-65. Krista Chancey’s baby is on the way. “I was at 37 weeks and I woke up sick that morning.”

She wouldn’t make it to the hospital. “We were able to pull over between exits 15 and 13.”

Saraland Fire answered the 911 call. Veteran fire medic Jason Lewis is on board and remembers the run where a beautiful, healthy baby girl was delivered alongside of I-65.

“That was pretty cool,” he remembers, “Right before Christmas. The Mother sent us a card and everything. That was probably the best one in the last little bit.”

He had not seen or spoken to the mother or seen the baby, until now. “Oh my God! I was just talking about, that’s amazing!”

Jason Lewis is this month’s “Smiles Behind the Shield” honoree. “I want to hold the shield but can I hold her?”

“You can,” Chancey said.

“Hello precious, precious.”

Kacey is five months old now. “She barely fit in one hand the last time I held her,” says Lewis.

He held her all the way to the hospital, “and he was like, she’s smiling,” remembers Chancey.

Saraland Fire Chief Jeff Ludlum says Lewis is one of the good guys. “There’s not many times when people will come back and say hey, thanks for what you did. You held my hand. You were there with me. So, it means a lot.”

