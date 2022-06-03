ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — For the month of May WKRG News 5 honors an Orange Beach Firefighter who has two jobs serving the public with our Smiles Behind the Shield award.

When Stephen Lee isn’t working with Orange Beach Fire Rescue, he’s at South Baldwin Emergency Medical Center saving lives as a nurse.

Lee told WKRG News 5, his job at South Baldwin Emergency Medical Center is what he does to further his career. When our Smiles Behind the Shield team stopped by, he was working on his skills.

We asked Lee why he chose this path of service. “My uncle and my older brother started it. My uncle is a district chief down in Del Ray,’ said Lee. “My brother went up under him, so I guess I just followed suit. It’s been an awesome career since then.”

Lee said his career is not slowing down any time soon.

“I guess it’s for the one call that we do make a difference on,” said Lee. “It kind of helps all of us out on that, or makes us happy for what we do.”

Sometimes our team surprises the first responder with our Smiles Behind the Shield award. We may not have surprised Lee with the award itself this month, but he was caught off guard when he found out who made his nomination. “Ashli’s my girlfriend. She’s a great woman,” said Lee. “And I can’t believe she did that, and I’m definitely going to have to get her back.”

For the month of May, WKRG News 5 honors Orange Beach Firefighter Stephen Lee our Smiles Behind the Shield Award for helping the community around the clock.