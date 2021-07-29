Smiles Behind The Shield: Officer gives seniors peace of mind during pandemic

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sometimes a knock can change your life. It did for Mary Connors when Bay Minette Police Officer Andrew Augustine showed up at her front door.

Back in March of 2020, COVID-19 was new, and not a lot was known about the deadly virus. Mary said, “I was really scared. My, both my daughters are scientists and they’re both molecular biologists, and they were after me, you know, ‘Stay in the house, don’t go anywhere, wear your mask.'”

Officer Augustine told us how he ended up at Mary’s front door. He said, “Our administration asked, said, ‘Hey, you know, if you have the time, take the time and go check up on everybody that you can.'”

Mary recounted the unexpected encounter. She said, “I was still in my pajamas and he said do you have a shopping list? And I said no. He said, well if you make one, I’ll come back.”

He came back with groceries for Mary as well as some of her neighbors living in the senior community.

“He went to take a picture so his wife would know he’s actually working,” Mary said. She still keeps the pictures from that day on her phone.

Officer Augustine said, “I didn’t realize how big of an impact it had on you.” “Well, I have a brain tumor, so I can’t drive anymore. I’m legally blind, so it’s hard for me to cross 59,” Mary said. “Goodness,” said officer Augustine. Mary responded, “Yah, so it meant an awful lot.”

After the good deed, Mary said she would keep an extra eye out while on her walks. She said, “I was hoping I’d see him again, but then my health just took a nose-dive, and I never did get back up that way, so you know, I never did have the chance to see him again.”

The reunion was more than a year in the making, but Officer Augustine said it will not be the last.

Mary said, “It’s something I’m never going to be able to forget.” “Well, that’s awesome and that really means a lot, that’s going to stick with me the rest of my life,” Officer Augustine said.

Congratulations to Bay Minette Police Officer Andrew Augustine for July’s Smiles Behind The Shield Award!