BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s November Smiles Behind the Shield award goes to a police department making the holiday season a little merrier. Bay Minette Police’s ‘Shop with a Cop’ program is made possible by the department’s fundraising in ‘No Shave November.’

November is a big month in Bay Minette. It’s when the whole police department gets in on a fundraiser that’s also partially a competition.

“We just make fun of those who can’t grow it,” said one officer.

Officers raise money for two of the department’s programs that give back to the youth in the community during the November fundraiser.

Shop with a Cop – Bay Minette Police

The first program is called ‘Shop with a Cop,’ It gives kids a Christmas. Officers who work at schools as School Resource Officers take kids shopping making sure they have gifts.

Hour Glass Program – Bay Minette Police

The second program is called the Hour Glass program. In this program officers take kids outdoors and teach them skills like hunting and fishing.

Fundraising bucket

As we mentioned, there’s also a little friendly competition included in this fundraiser.

“The losing schools have to go to the winning schools and get pied by them,” said an officer.

The school resource officers and their schools compete against each other to see who can raise the most money! Some officers even use fun ways to collect the money, like a bucket with an officer’s face where you feed him the cash!

In the end, three officers will get pied in the face! Fundraising ends at the end of November, but you can always donate to Bay Minette Police for either of their programs. CLICK HERE to go directly to the Bay Minette Police Department’s Facebook Page.