Smiles Behind the Shield: Mobile Police detective making a difference

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile detective Robert Harris knew early on what his calling would be, “I would always run around the house playing cops and robbers and I never was the robber. I was always the cop.”

At 19 he joined the department as a cadet and worked his way through the ranks. Joining the department in 2007 he was still on patrol when he met Davon Wilson. The two have been friend for the last ten years.

“I always had my way of seeing cops,” says Wilson. “I just saw that it was ok. He was a normal guy like me and around my age.”

The two friends were working out at Planet Fitness a few months ago. “I was feeling faint and I was feeling dizzy and he asked if I was good, was I okay?”

He wasn’t. “My first instinct was to make sure he could talk to me,” says Harris. “I kept talking to him. As long as I talked to him I know he could hear me. I was just trying to get him to a medical facility.” He loaded him in his car and, “We were on Airport and the next thing I know I’m looking at the lights of Providence,” says Wilson.

Wilson was treated for dehydration and an irregular heartbeat and released. That incident solidified what he already knew about his friend. “They need people like him to be in the position that he is in to change the perspective of how the role of being a cop is looked at.”

“There have been times when I’ve been like I can’t do this anymore,” says Harris. “I’ve seen people die. I’ve seen victims I want to get off work and go help. It’s too much. The next day I’m like nope, this is what you’re here to do.” He does it by treating everyone the way he would want to be treated, “That is my golden rule in my head when I’m doing my job.”

If you know a first responder like Harris that has made an impact in your life, go to WKRG.com, click on Smiles Behind the Shield and fill out a nomination form.

LATEST STORIES: