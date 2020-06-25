Smiles Behind the Shield: Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste “blessed” to be in law enforcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a big job. In charge of one of the largest police departments in the state that’s full of danger and never-ending pressure, “Even when you are dealing with adversities it is not hard to do a job that you love,” says Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste.

For almost three decades he has done that job. “I’m so blessed to be able to serve in the capacity that I’m serving in here.”

His work, “He makes me proud to be a Mobilian,” has not gone unnoticed. “The way he carries himself. The way he deals with the public. He never shies away from the truth. He always tells you how it is, what it is, when it is as honest as he can tell it,” says Brent Ray who nominated the chief for the award.

Fred Wheeler also nominated Battiste. “A lot of times we don’t recognize the people at the top and they too do a job and there’s a lot of times it is a lot harder than people realize.”

A spotlight is shining brighter than ever on police departments around the country including right here at home. “We just want our community to know that we are in tune with what they want. We understand that there is a need for more dialogue,” says Battiste. Who better to lead that conversation than the man we honor who believes his best day is the day he makes a difference. “Did I leave the office today with the idea did I help somebody today? Whether it is somebody in the community or in the department that needed an encouraging word.”

Never one to take credit for the job he does, “the city of Mobile got this award not just Chief Battiste.” This time, we hope he will make an exception.

