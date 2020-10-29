Smiles Behind the Shield: Mobile officers come to the rescue of WKRG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — When the unexpected happens everything seems to move in slow motion.

“It was quite scary,” said receptionist Carolyn Caton. She was the first to notice something wrong and called 911. An intruder stood at the front door of the WKRG office building banging on the front door first with her fists and then she retrieved a tire tool.

“She was swinging the tire iron around,” as she crashed through a glass door, said News Director Chris Best. “Blood was flying everywhere, screaming about God and Jesus and all kinds of things.”

It’s those moments that seem to last forever and then, the Calvary arrives.

A group of Mobile’s finest led by Mobile police officer Mark Coombe arrived, gun drawn, taking control of a potentially volatile situation. “The only thing between us and him was a thin piece of glass so when you guys showed up it was a huge relief,” said Best.

“We just wanted to make sure we got here and kept everybody safe, calmed him down before anything super crazy happened,” said Coombe.

Crazy could describe the climate around law enforcement these days. “As soon as we graduated that is when all the rioting and everything started happening,” said officer Rachel Bohannon. “It seems like we got into police work at a very hard time.”

We say thank you to Officer Coombe, Officer Rachel Bohannon, Cpl. William Byrd, and his K-9 partner Masco, and Officer Raymond Grissett. These are some of the men and women in blue who come to our rescue at a moment’s notice and this month’s Smiles Behind the Shield honoree’s.

LATEST STORIES: