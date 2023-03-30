CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw City Schools has a hidden gem. One that dresses up in costumes on holidays to surprise students.

Every month WKRG News 5 and our Smiles Behind the Shield partners recognize a first responder for going above and beyond the call of duty—this month he’s a Chickasaw City Schools resource officer who goes to great lengths to brighten up students’ days.

Some people may refer to him as a leprechaun, cupid or even the grinch, but he’s formally known as School Resource Officer Johnny DuVal.

When he isn’t busy making sure students from pre-k to high school are safe while they concentrate on learning, he tries to be a positive role model for them.

Officer DuVal says he hopes his interactions with the students will show them that they can always count on him to be there.

“We need them to come to us when they need something and in order to break that barrier, you gotta show them that we’re human,” said officer DuVal. “So that’s what I do, is show them hey I can have fun too but also be that law enforcement at the same time.”

News 5 received multiple nominations about the great work officer DuVal is doing so, we decided to invite some of his community members to surprise him with his award and it’s safe to say he was pretty shocked.

“How are you feeling right now?” said News 5. “Overwhelmed believe it or not,” said officer DuVal.

The people who nominated him said he not only has a way with kids but the entire city.

“He’s bringing us together as a community,” said one of the nominators, Todd Dunn. “He definitely has a special touch with kids, some people do, some don’t and he does, he’s great with it.”

“Just watching the way they light up around him, it just amazes me,” said another nominator, Jennifer Vallon. “There’s no way not to recognize him for this because if anybody deserves it, he does. They truly love him, the City of Chickasaw loves him.”

Officer DuVal’s interactions with students and dedication to Chickasaw City Schools is why News 5 awarded him our Smiles Behind the Shield award.

“He is absolutely the best SRO that I’ve been affiliated with in my career,” said Chickasaw City Schools Superintendent, David Wofford.