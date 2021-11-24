Smiles Behind the Shield: Helping our neighbors after Hurricane Ida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane season is almost over, and while this year our part of the Gulf Coast didn’t take a direct hit from a storm, our neighbors in Louisiana did.

Our neighbors in Louisiana saw a long road to recovery ahead, but help was on the way.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is one of several agencies that sent members to Louisiana, and when Deputy Josh Pounds received a call from Sgt. Murphy, he was ready. The sheriff’s office rolled out to Louisiana with a food truck.

“We usually started around 5 o’clock in the morning. We’d cook breakfast, lunch, and supper for everybody,” Pounds said.

WKRG News 5 Reporter Dana Winter asked, “What’s your best dish that you do?” Deputy Pounds responded, “We all cooked, it wasn’t just me. We cooked hamburgers, we cooked hot dogs, we cooked chicken, stir-fry.”

For Deputy Josh Pounds, this was his first trip helping after a storm with the sheriff’s office. When speaking of the damage he saw, he said, “It was in complete destruction over there. They had, all the trees was down, power lines was down, no power. We were there for a week, and the day before we left, they finally got some power started back up into the city.”

Pounds described the moment the people finally got back their electricity: “They started rejoicing. Everybody started getting some power, and they started getting back to normal for them, so they was really glad to get the power back.”

This team went above and beyond the call of duty, and they told WKRG News 5 they’re ready to go back whenever they get the call. Deputy Pounds said, “I love helping people, that’s the reason I got into law enforcement. I love helping people, so it was an easy decision for me to make to be able to go help somebody else that was in need.”

If there’s a first responder in your community who goes above and beyond the call of duty, nominate them for our Smiles Behind the Shield Award.