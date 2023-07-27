ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The early morning of June 16 is a day Escambia County Sheriff Deputy, William Hollingsworth, will never forget.

Viral bodycam video shows the moments when Hollingsworth was sucked into a storm drain while trying to rescue a man stuck on flooded Highway 98 as record rain moved through the area.

In the video, you can see and hear what it was like for Hollingsworth and a man to tussle with the heavy rain before being spat out of the drain.

“There was one particular rider in a car that was trapped in some of the floodwaters there and as he was making his way to me, he got pulled under the water,” said Hollingsworth. “So I just went to save him and then got sucked down a drainpipe.”

“Can you believe what just happened to us?” Hollingsworth said in the bodycam video. “You okay, buddy? Can you believe what happened to us? Oh just breathe..just breathe…Oh my God…Thank you, Jesus.”

“It was pretty shocking in the moment,” said Hollingsworth. “It was definitely an experience that I thought was probably going to be my last.”

“I almost died,” said the man in the video.

“I almost died too buddy, it sucked me in,” said Hollingsworth.

Thankfully, both Hollingsworth and the man he saved, lived to tell the story.

When WKRG saw the video, it was pretty evident Hollingsworth would be our next recipient. His selflessness and bravery are why we chose him to receive our Smiles Behind the Shield Award.