DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Back-to-school preparations can be stressful for both students and parents.

To help reduce some of the tension before the first day of school, the Daphne Police Department filled Joe Louis Patrick Park with water slides, free food and a good time for a family fun-day the weekend before students returned back to the classroom.

This back-to-school bash was the last hooray for some Baldwin County students before they hit the books earlier this month.

Daphne Police Department hosted it for the kids but don’t let them fool you, they got in on the fun too.

“We got to go out and kind of dress down and we got to play,” said Daphne police officer, Jamie Huffman. “I mean, I went down the waterslide once and got soaked.”

WKRG has awarded Daphne police officers multiple times before for the outstanding job they do in the community, and this is the second time officer Huffman was at the center of it.

“It was actually Officer Huffman’s idea, last year was the first time we did it,” said Daphne Police Chief, Brian Gulsby. “You know, we were just kind of tossing around some ideas of ways we could connect a little better with the community and she came up with that idea of waterslides and, you know, it was a big hit last year and a big hit this year.”

“We get to just kind of hang out with them and they see us as people, not just somebody that’s going to pull them over or arrest people,” said officer Huffman. “We’re more than just that.”

The entire department got in on the fun. News 5 brought some tokens of appreciation for their contribution. Mayor of Daphne, Robin LeJeune, even showed up for the surprise.

“It’s great that our staff in our department here gets honored for some of the things they do in the community, because a lot of people don’t know what they do in the community,” said Mayor LeJeune. “They see police department as just a police department but our our guys, women and men here are very active in our community and want to do things and be part of the community, not just as an enforcing component so it’s great that y’all have noticed what they’re doing in the community and it makes us all proud to be Daphne.”

Daphne Police Department is at the core of their community. Their devotion to interacting with their neighbors, far beyond what they’re called to do, is why we presented them with our Smiles Behind the Shield Award.