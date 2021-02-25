Smiles Behind the Shield: Chickasaw EMT paying it forward

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — In Chickasaw, there are people who believe in paying it forward.

“It’s for the greater good,” says Emily Hosey. “Let’s do it. Whatever we can to help.”

The leader of this merry band of volunteers is EMT Joe Spinelli, who is beloved for what he does on and off the job.

In a surprise celebration, his friends and family gathered. When he walked through the door and received the Smiles Behind the Shield award, his amazement was written all over his face. “I’ve never received anything like this. This is totally too awesome, and I have never been more humbled in my life than I am right now.”

Friends say that humility is displayed every day. “Very caring, compassionate, humble and always thinking of others, putting others before himself,” Hosey says.

His day job is with Lifeguard Ambulance Service, and his partner is Andrea Salinas. “Joe has been one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has such a kind heart.”

When he is not saving others, he is looking for other ways to help. “The storms came through, we were out there giving water out to people, pulling branches off of trees and pulling stuff out of the road so fireman, paramedics could get through,” Spinelli says.

“He helps dressing up as Santa Claus at Christmas,” says co-worker Megan Foster. “He helps food drives, making sure people in the community have gotten food when elderly can’t go out and get food.”

Humble to a fault, “This shouldn’t belong to me, this should belong to all of them.”

Joe Spinelli inspires those around him to be the best they can be. A true Smile Behind the Shield.