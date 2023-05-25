BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Roughly two months ago, Patricia Melech, was diagnosed with lung cancer. Shortly after, radiation and chemo treatments became a part of her everyday routine.

On May 15, the day came when Patricia had to shave her head.

Her son and Bay Minette firefighter, Dakota Melech, have been by her side along the way. He and another firefighter decided to shave their heads to show their support and stand with Patricia in her fight.

“When one of us are hurting, we’re all hurting,” said Dakota. “So we all try to help each other out any way we can.”

Then, Dakota asked if anyone else in the department wanted to join in and shave their head. To his surprise, everyone in the department, including the chief, decided to grab the clippers.

“For us to do something for her to show her that we’re behind her,” said Bay Minette Fire Chief, Mike Minchew. “We’re gonna be behind them and we’re gonna take care of them.”

Dakota submitted the nomination for his fire station to be recognized because they’ve been there for him and his mother during this difficult time.

“They sacrificed their heads but it went to my mom’s happiness so that’s what counts to me,” said Dakota.

Chief Minchew says the Fort Beveridge Fire Station is very close knit so supporting Dakota and his mom, Patricia, in this battle against cancer was a no brainer.

“You go to other departments where you’re just a number, here you’re a name, you’re part of this family and you’ll always be part of it,” said Minchew. “We’re going to do whatever we can.”

Patricia says she’s doing a lot better and this gesture played a huge part in that.

“These guys, they just lifted me up, every one of them,” said Patricia. “Especially my son.”

The Bay Minette Fire Department stepped up to support their fellow firefighter and his mom. That is why WKRG awarded them our Smiles Behind the Shield Award.