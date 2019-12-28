Smiles Behind the Shield: A year of honoring first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — They all say it, every firefighter, police officer, paramedic, they all say, they were called to do this job.

“We know everything is going to be ok when Brads got it.”

A career path that is more of a journey than a job.

“People ask me all the time, what do you want to be when you grow up? A fireman or a kid, now I can do both,” said Fowl River Fire Chief John Corideo. In the process, they make the biggest difference possible in someone’s life. “Of course, you never think you’ll meet the person that saves your life.”

“I can’t thank you enough for keeping me alive on August.”

In the last year, through “Smiles Behind the Shield”, we brought you the stories of some amazing first responders. All people who live and work around the corner, or down the street, in our communities. All who sacrifice their own home life for ours. The calm in the chaos.

“Sometimes it means taking somebody to jail, sometimes it means giving somebody a hug,” and sometimes it means being somebody’s dance partner.

“I want them to respect us, I don’t want them to fear us.”

They don’t do it for the recognition or the accolades. They do it because they have to. It is their calling.

“Just people with everyday jobs that are the difference in life or death,” and for that a heartfelt thank you.

