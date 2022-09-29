DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and staff teamed up for one of our biggest Smiles Behind the Shield surprises yet.

For this Smiles Behind the Shield Award, WKRG News 5 went to a pep rally at Daphne Middle School, but not even all of the students were in on this surprise.

The school’s kindness club, known as the Pearls, made the nomination for Officer Jamie Huffman.

One of the students explained, “We nominated this person because they make us feel protected and help most of our students feel accepted in this school.”

After a few guessing games, the students figured out who WKRG was there to honor.

“Oh I was extremely surprised,” said Officer Jamie Huffman. “I thought something was happening in the gym they needed my help with. So I was extremely surprised we were going down there to do that.”

Huffman said the students are her reason for putting on her badge every day.

“My first concern is their safety here, but also their emotional, to help them out in any way that I can,” said Huffman.

The pep rally was not the only surprise for Officer Huffman that afternoon. Her family watched her receive the award.

“I can’t even put it into words it’s amazing,” said Huffman.

Huffman’s big impact at Daphne Middle School is why the students nominated her for our Smiles Behind the Shield Award.