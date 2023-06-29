MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Being a police officer comes with very challenging tasks, but one Mobile Police officer refuses to let the difficult days fade his bright smile.

The name “Smiles Behind the Shield” is pretty fitting for this month’s award winner.

News 5 received a nomination that Mobile Police officer Tyrone Smith had a smile that could light up a room so, we decided to surprise him on the job to see it for ourselves.

As soon as News 5 walked in behind him, we instantly knew what the nominator meant and they were right about his radiant smile.

“I feel pretty good, It’s an honor to receive this,” said Officer Smith smiling ear to ear. “People always tell me I’m smiling all the time and It could brighten up someone’s day, you know, they might be having a bad day, and just see this smile.. It might make them want to smile as well.”

The officer who nominated Smith and his supervisor seem to agree.

“I think it’s important to smile, especially in this profession, when a lot of people always have a negative backlash but he comes in and he changes their outlook and perspective for everybody,” said the nominator and Mobile Police officer Roderick Miles.

“When your day is not going so well, you look over there and he smiles, and you realize it could get worse,” said Lt. Rusty Hardeman. “So, you know, there’s always something to be positive about.”

What News 5 didn’t know was that Officer Smith has an alias, “Chuckles.”

“He was the first person I trained when I became a field training officer and my lieutenant over in first Precinct was just like that, this guy is always smiling so we’re going to call him chuckles because he’s chuckling and always smiling at everything,” said Officer Miles. “It just kind of stuck with him.”

Now I know what you all are thinking, he’s getting an award just for smiling? But that’s only part of it.

“There was an incident last week where an elderly person went missing and he went above and beyond and actually found the elderly person for them, got them back home safe so they could rest easy and got them the help that they needed,” said Lt. Hardeman. “Just before you all arrived, the family brought donuts to show their appreciation for what Smith did.”

“I just have to remind people that everything’s going to get better and just smile,” said Officer Smith.

Mobile Police Officer, Tyrone Smith’s positive attitude in the midst of adversity is why WKRG presented him with our Smiles Behind the Shield Award.