Perfect job, Spanish Fort SRO has the best of both worlds

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — In a gym of screaming middle schoolers, a pep rally for future stars of Spanish Fort football and also a special surprise.

School Resource Officer Derek Correa takes center stage and rev’s up the crowd, “Kids really respond to me and it’s great. I love it,” says Correa.

Larger than life he calls becoming the SRO at Spanish Fort Middle School the best move of his career. “This is the perfect setting for me. At one point in time, I wanted to be an educator and now I kind of get to fill both worlds a mentor and a police officer at school.”

But it was his two boys that made the biggest difference in his life. Being an SRO is a perfect fit according to a friend and the person that nominated Correa, C.J. Amerson. “He’ll do anything and everything to make sure the kids in this school are safe. He cares about these kids here as much as he cares about his own kids at home.”

He doesn’t have a classroom instead, he has a whole school and the lessons he teaches last a lifetime. “Hold yourself to a high standard, carry yourself well and don’t be afraid to reach out to other people and try to put a smile on their face.”