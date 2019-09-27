Passionate Mobile Police officer, making a difference

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s hard to miss Mobile Police Sgt. Jeremy March. Whether he is leading the band at Mardi Gras or busting a move at a local school. It’s all with one goal in mind.

“I want to change the mindset and the hearts of these kids,” says March, “and I also think the best way to reach the adults is through the hearts of their kids.”

To that end, he started a charity he calls “CopsforKids.” It just celebrated it’s two-year anniversary this summer, but the good Sergeant has been involved with kids throughout his 22-year career. “I have a passion, a heart for kids .”

He shows up at schools, skating rinks, hosts bike rides and he’s even invited to birthday parties.

“It’s nothing for me to go eat somewhere and one of the kids will come in and run up and give me a hug,” and just like that, remembering that moment brings him to tears. “I didn’t want to do this.”

His love for what he does comes naturally according to longtime friend and supporter Debbie Hudgens. “He sees a child laughing and he wants to laugh with them. If they are in pain he wants to take the pain away. If they are afraid he wants to comfort.”

A cop with a purpose and a passion, Sgt. Jeremy March is a cop for kids. “I want them to respect us, but I don’t want them to fear us,” and he is this month’s Smiles Behind the Shield honoree.