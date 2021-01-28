“He makes them want to do better,” Pine Grove SRO making a difference

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) He is known to all 450 students at Pine Grove Elementary as Deputy Six.

“His heart, his eyes, everything about him, when he see’s those kiddos he just lights up,” says principal Donnashele Bruister.

The kids feel the same way. “He’s very kind and he helps people,” says second grader Nevada Craig. Fifth grader Payton Kelly paid a high compliment to his SRO, “Like a father,” he said. “He is lovely and he is brave and he keeps the school safe,” adds Janiya Thrash.

“Believe me it’s been a tremendous experience for me. awesome, I could not give it up.”

Deputy Sixto Boyer’s career vastly different now. It began as a U.S. Deputy Marshall in the gang enforcement unit. After he retired, he couldn’t sit still and joined the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office specifically to become a School Resource Officer. “With all his experience, all that he brings to the table, he is able to sit that to the side and establish common ground with the youngest child,” says Sheriff Hoss Mack.

His devotion to the students on display everyday in and outside of the school. During the Christmas break he and his wife did a little re-decorating of the building. Transforming the columns into what the kids call, “giant pencils”. “I wanted something to give to them,” he says, “like to be proud of the school. Proud of where they are.”

“He makes them want to do better,” adds principal Bruister. “He is just that amazing role model.”

For him, this second career in law enforcement maybe the best of all. “I know everything comes from the heart so I appreciate that. Thank you so much.”