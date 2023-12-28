MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG’s Smiles Behind the Shield award has come to an end for 2023. Over the course of the year, our team has awarded first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty across the Gulf Coast, from Alabama to Florida.

News 5 has traveled to Daphne, Bay Minette, Gulf Shores, Loxley, Chickasaw, Pensacola and throughout Mobile to surprise the people who keep our communities safe and thriving.

Our Smiles Behind the Shield award would not be possible without our outstanding sponsors: Columbia Southern University, Mobile County 911, Greer’s Markets and Advanced Integrated Security.

Here’s a recap of the 2023 recipients:

Click here to nominate a police officer, firefighter, EMT or any first responder for WKRG News 5’s Smiles Behind the Shield award for 2024.