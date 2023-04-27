MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The after-school program at the Dumas Wesley Community Center in Crichton has some frequent visitors but they aren’t just anybody, this group rides in a big red truck.

Most of the nominations WKRG receive for Smiles Behind the Shield are for one person but this month’s surprise is a little different. We awarded the entire Mobile Fire-Rescue’s Crichton Station.

Every month, Dumas Wesley hosts a first responders day.

“It really puts a face behind the shield,” said Joni Hendee with Dumas Wesley. “It lets our kids know that, you know, they’re people, too.”

The firefighters at the Crichton station have been a vital part of it.

“For them to show up every month for our kids really gives our kids a sense of these people really care about them not just in an emergency situation, but they can count on these personnel to help them when, you know, an emergency arises,” said Hendee.

When they aren’t fighting fires you can probably find them hanging out with the students-teaching them a little about their job and running up and down the court with them.

“Once they come, we play basketball with them, they have a talk with us, we play pool and just have fun with them,” said third-grader, Kamori Shavers. “At first I didn’t like basketball but once they came and they started playing basketball with us then that’s when I started playing.”

MFRD Deputy Chief, Alex Trenier, says their interaction with the kids at Dumas Wesley is what being apart of the community is all about.

“Every third day, we’re here for 24 hours and these are our neighbors,” said Trenier. “What do you do with your neighbors? You extend a hand to them and that’s what we’re attempting to do.”

The Crichton Fire Station’s relationship and continued support for the students in the Dumas Wesley Community Center’s after school program is why we awarded them our Smiles Behind the Shield award.

“The true pleasure is ours, without a doubt,” said Trenier. “It’s absolutely wonderful for us.”