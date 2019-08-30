Compassionate cop on the beat in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — How would you like to pull into your parking place at work and find applause, balloons and an award with your name on it? That’s what happened to this month’s Smiles Behind the Shield honoree Mobile Police Officer Deron McMichael.

For 15 years Officer Deron McMichael has been patrolling the streets of Mobile. It was something his State Trooper grandfather warned him against.

“He said, people don’t appreciate the police unless they are in trouble. I don’t believe that,” and he’s made a career of proving it.

“Our primary goal is to keep the peace,” says McMichael. “Sometimes that means taking someone to jail. Sometimes it means giving somebody a hug.”

Compassion over conflict that’s his MO.

“I wish I had a hundred more of him I think the Chief would agree.” Precinct Commander Rodney Greeley is McMichael’s boss. “He’s not bashful at all about taking care of people and trying to help people.”

“If you go around being ugly to folks that’s the only experience they have with police and when someone tells them police are nothing but bullies with a badge they’ll believe them.”

Now, the way he does his job is being recognized in a surprising kind of way, “I just noticed my parents are here, good grief.”

For a job well done and for making a difference every day, Mobile Police Officer Deron McMichael you are this month’s Smile Behind the Shield.