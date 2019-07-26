Calm during chaos, paramedic Brad Jernigan

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — This month, the Smiles Behind the Shield honor goes to Medstar paramedic Brad Jernigan who has earned quite a reputation and it is one we should all emulate.

It can happen in an instant. “When it is chaos for all the people involved when his voice comes over the radio there is a sense of calm. We know everything is going to be ok when Brad’s got it,” says Patti Howard with the Baldwin County 911 call center.

Brad is Medstar paramedic Brad Jernigan and most days his office is in an ambulance rushing to the scene of an emergency. For almost 20 years he has earned a reputation of being the calm during chaos. “I don’t know what I would do besides this,” says Jernigan.

Like most first responders, it seems, he is hesitant to talk about himself, his accomplishments or his impact on those around him. “I come to work and do my job every day.” Instead, he lets his actions speak for him.

“He truly loves being a paramedic,” says his wife Christy. What’s not to love says Jernigan. “In the course of my job I get to help somebody. It’s great for me. It’s good for them.”

Reputations can be hard to earn but, it seems to have come easily for Jernigan and we are all the better for it.