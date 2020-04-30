Baldwin medic deployed to New York during pandemic

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) When New Yorkers gather to thank first responders every night, Mark Beyerl from Lillian is among the ones accepting the gratitude.

“It’s been amazing to help the people up here in New York and represent Alabama,” says Beyerl.

Deployed from Medstar in Summerdale, he has been in New York City for 31 days, so far, running non-emergency 911 calls. “When the people of New York call 911 they get ambulance response immediately where, before we got here, they were having to wait some times up to 8 hours.”

The work is grueling, 14 and15 hours a day, seven days a week. “We had a Covid-19 case just day before yesterday,” says Beyerl. “He could barely breathe and we had to race him over to the hospital.”

“He was one of the first ones to volunteer and wanted to go and help.” Mike Sandell is Beyerl’s supervisor at Medstar. “He’s just a great human being and we’re blessed to have him as part of our staff, on our team here and on our deployment team up in New York.”

A flyover by the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels earlier this week reminded him of home and when he returns, a Smiles Behind the Shield plaque will be waiting. “Thank you so much that is amazing.”

Mark Beyerl is this month’s “Smiles Behind the Shield” honoree in appreciation for all he is doing so far away from home.

