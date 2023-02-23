BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popsicles. We all love them but who would guess popsicles would lead to a connection like this!

Every month WKRG News 5 and our Smiles Behind the Shield partners recognize a first responder for going above and beyond the call of duty— and this month, he’s a Bay Minette police officer, who does whatever it takes to make long-lasting connections in his community.

What started as a sweet gesture by two young brothers, Alex and Robert Schmidt, grew into a four-year relationship between the boys and a Bay Minette police officer.

On a sunny day in 2018, the brothers asked their mom, Kay Schmidt, to buy them a box of popsicles but she wasn’t anticipating what they wanted to do next.

“They wanted to share the popsicles,” said Kay. “Okay no problem, but I did not expect them to want me to interrupt a police officer having pulled someone over.”

“I saw somebody pull up, I thought they were in need, she kind of flagged me down and I went and made contact with them on the side of the road,” said Bay Minette Police Officer Marcus Sledge. “She was just like my kids want to give you a popsicle, she said it looked like y’all are hot in the sun.”

Little did they know that their first interaction would lead to many more. From that day, Officer Sledge, would spend quality time with the brothers and attend their events, resulting in them asking Officer sledge to become their uncle.

“That’s how they look at it,” said Officer Sledge. “That’s my uncle he works for the police department, he’s going to come when we have birthday parties, baseball games and football games.”

Kay asks her son’s how they feel to see Officer Sledge show up to their events.

“I like it,” said Robert. “Good,” said Alex.

Over time, their relationship continues to grow.

“He’s really a big part of our family, and he may not realize it, but just as much as we mean to him, he means more to us,” said Kay.

Officer Sledge says he believes it’s important for people to see law enforcement in a positive light, interacting with the community.

“It’s really a blessing to get out with the kids and show them that hey there’s a person on the other side of the uniform and you don’t have to be afraid of police officers,” said Officer Sledge.

The Schmidt family says they can’t think of anyone more deserving of our “Smiles Behind the Shield” award, than Officer Sledge.

“You can see that he cares, you can see that he loves his community,”” said Kay. “He loves what he does.”

It was the brothers’ grandmother who sent in the nomination.

“You really deserve it, I’m so proud to know you,” said Patsy Newhart, Alex and Robert’s grandmother.

Officer Marcus Sledges’ commitment to building relationships with the people in his community is why we awarded him our Smiles Behind the Shield award.

“Congrats uncle Sledge,” said Alec, Robert and Kay. “We love you.”