Science Corner: The difference between cold and warm air masses

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Welcome to Science Corner! Today we are talking about how warm and cold temperatures act differently in the atmosphere.

For this experiment you will need a clear square container, ice cubes and color dye. Place blue dye in an ice tray so you can create blue ice cubes. Then fill the tub with war water and drop red color dye in one side of the corner. Then drop the blue ice on the other side and see what happens!

A mass of cold air is dense and has a sinking tendency. You will see the blue colors stay at the bottom of the container. This can be related to after a cold front passes we see clear, cool days. A high pressure is associated with sinking motion and calm weather.

A mass of warm air is buoyant and has a rising tendency. When the surface is heated from the sun it then rising and continues to rise until the air mass is saturated. If there is enough moisture present it will then condense into clouds and can possibly create thunderstorms.

You can see the red warm water rising and staying at the top of the container. This shows that warm temperatures is one of the main ingredients to creating thunderstorms and rain! It has a rising motion and is less dense.