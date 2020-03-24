Science Corner: Rain in a Jar!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Science Corner with Meteorologist Caroline Carithers making rain in a jar!

Needed Supplies: Clear mason jar, paper plate, water, a few cubes of ice, hot pad

Steps (check out the video for a visual!):

Put couple inches of water in mason jar and heat in microwave for 2 minutes Be careful taking it out of the microwave, use a hot pad! Once you take it out the microwave, put paper plate over it and let sit for one minute Put ice cubes on top of paper plate Let sit to watch rain!

Explanation: This experiment demonstrates the water cycle! The warm water evaporates (turns into gas and rises). When it rises, it hits the cold air created by the ice cubes at the top of the jar and condenses (turns back into liquid) – this process is what causes clouds. Once enough condensation occurs, precipitation (rain) occurs!

Check out the video for more details and a look at the experiment!

MORE SCIENCE CORNER STORIES