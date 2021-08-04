Science Corner: Making a plastic bag pop without touching it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- While a family is still reeling from the tragic death of their son, OSHA findings say the company where he died is at fault.

New details are coming to light in the tragic death of an employee at a Mobile Dredging Equipment manufacturer. Back in January, 22-year-old William Khemmanivanh was pulled into a pully apparatus while on a crane and died. Federal inspectors with Occupational Health and Safety Administration launched an investigation, those findings revealed the incident could have been prevented.