Science Corner: Making a plastic bag pop without touching it

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For this Science Corner experiment, we are going to make a plastic bag pop without touching it, by just mixing a few ingredients inside!
SUPPLIES:
- 1/4 cup of water
- 1/2 cup of vinegar
- 3 tsp of baking soda
- Paper towel
- Food coloring (optional)
- Plastic baggie
STEPS:
- Dump the water and vinegar into the plastic bag
- Add ten drops of food coloring to the bag
- Close the baggie almost completely, leaving just a corner open
- Add the 3 tsp of baking soda into the center of a square of paper towel (1/4 of a full paper towel)
- Fold the paper towel with the baking soda inside to form somewhat of a packet
- Now work quickly! Squeeze the paper towel full of baking soda into the corner you left open of the bag
- Close it up quickly, shake it, and stand back!
EXPLANATION:
So why did the baggie pop? When the baking soda and vinegar were mixed, it caused a chemical reaction. The mixing of these two ingredients created a gas called carbon dioxide. The gas filled the bag and expanded so much that it eventually popped the bag.