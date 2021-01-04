SCIENCE CORNER: Make your own snowstorm in a jar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Even though we do not get much snow here along the Gulf Coast, you can still make your own snowstorm in a jar! Join Meteorologist Caroline Carithers is another Science Corner experiment.

Ingredients: 

  • A jar or glass
  • Baby oil
  • White paint
  • Water
  • Glitter
  • Alka seltzer tablets
  • Optional blue food coloring 

How to:

  • Fill jar or glass 3/4 of the way with baby oil, set to side
  • In a separate cup or container, combine 1 teaspoon of white paint with 1 cup of warm water, stir until paint is dissolved 
  • Pour paint mixture into glass or jar of baby oil, leaving a little room at the top 
  • Add glitter and food coloring, wait for it to settle
  • Break alka seltzer tablet into pieces and drop in jar 

Explanation: 

  • Snow forms when tiny ice crystals way up in the atmosphere stick together, if they get heavy enough they fall 
  • The Alka Seltzer creates a chemical reaction that makes fizz 

