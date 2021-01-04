SCIENCE CORNER: Make your own snowstorm in a jar

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Even though we do not get much snow here along the Gulf Coast, you can still make your own snowstorm in a jar! Join Meteorologist Caroline Carithers is another Science Corner experiment.
Ingredients:
- A jar or glass
- Baby oil
- White paint
- Water
- Glitter
- Alka seltzer tablets
- Optional blue food coloring
How to:
- Fill jar or glass 3/4 of the way with baby oil, set to side
- In a separate cup or container, combine 1 teaspoon of white paint with 1 cup of warm water, stir until paint is dissolved
- Pour paint mixture into glass or jar of baby oil, leaving a little room at the top
- Add glitter and food coloring, wait for it to settle
- Break alka seltzer tablet into pieces and drop in jar
Explanation:
- Snow forms when tiny ice crystals way up in the atmosphere stick together, if they get heavy enough they fall
- The Alka Seltzer creates a chemical reaction that makes fizz
