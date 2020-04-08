Science Corner: Make your own rainbow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – In today’s Science Corner experiment, create your very own rainbow using a glass of water, a flashlight, a piece of paper and a box/table!

NECESSARY SUPPLIES: Glass of water, flashlight, piece of white paper, and a box or table (either works)

STEPS (watch video for visuals):

Fill glass with water Balance glass on edge of box or table, so half of the glass is hanging off the edge Put sheet of paper in front of box or on floor if using table Shine flashlight through glass towards the paper Adjust the angle of the light beam to see your rainbow!

EXPLANATION: When sunlight passes through the air, it hits molecules and particles causing it to scatter. When light scatters, it separates into different colors! ROY-G-BIV (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet). This light is also reflected (like a mirror) off of the droplets and refracted (bent) causing the rainbow to form. Which color shows depends on how much the light is bent.