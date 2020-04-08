Science Corner: Make your own rainbow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – In today’s Science Corner experiment, create your very own rainbow using a glass of water, a flashlight, a piece of paper and a box/table!
NECESSARY SUPPLIES: Glass of water, flashlight, piece of white paper, and a box or table (either works)
STEPS (watch video for visuals):
- Fill glass with water
- Balance glass on edge of box or table, so half of the glass is hanging off the edge
- Put sheet of paper in front of box or on floor if using table
- Shine flashlight through glass towards the paper
- Adjust the angle of the light beam to see your rainbow!
EXPLANATION: When sunlight passes through the air, it hits molecules and particles causing it to scatter. When light scatters, it separates into different colors! ROY-G-BIV (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet). This light is also reflected (like a mirror) off of the droplets and refracted (bent) causing the rainbow to form. Which color shows depends on how much the light is bent.