Science Corner: Magic with Water and Adhesion

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Welcome to Science Corner! Today we are doing magic with water!

For this experiment, you will need a cup, water and a piece of steady paper. Gravity is the gravitational pull to the center of Earth. If you throw an object in the air it will come falling right back to the ground due to gravity.

Adhesion with water is the tendency for water molecules to adhere to other surfaces. In this case, water can define gravity thanks to adhesion! If we place the paper over a full cup of water the water molecules will adhere to the surface area of the paper. If you flip the cup over the water won’t fall out due to that bond. It’s magic with water!

