SCIENCE CORNER: How to make your own snow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Just because we do not see much snow along the Gulf Coast does not mean you cannot make your own!
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs of baking soda
- 1 can shaving cream
- A clear plastic bin or a 9×13 pan
How to:
- Pour baking soda into a bin
- Add some shaving cream and knead it into the baking soda, keep adding and kneading until it is the consistency of snow
Explanation:
- Snow forms when tiny ice crystals way up in the sky stick together…if enough crystals stick, they become heavy enough to fall to the ground.
- If the atmosphere is cold enough all the way down, it will stay snow….if not, it will melt and turn into sleet or rain.
- We don’t get snow here mainly because the few times we get cold enough, the cold front has already passed ushering in dry air and you have to have moisture.
