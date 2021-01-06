SCIENCE CORNER: How to make your own snow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Just because we do not see much snow along the Gulf Coast does not mean you cannot make your own!

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs of baking soda
  • 1 can shaving cream 
  • A clear plastic bin or a 9×13 pan

How to:

  • Pour baking soda into a bin 
  • Add some shaving cream and knead it into the baking soda, keep adding and kneading until it is the consistency of snow 

Explanation: 

  • Snow forms when tiny ice crystals way up in the sky stick together…if enough crystals stick, they become heavy enough to fall to the ground. 
  • If the atmosphere is cold enough all the way down, it will stay snow….if not, it will melt and turn into sleet or rain.
  • We don’t get snow here mainly because the few times we get cold enough, the cold front has already passed ushering in dry air and you have to have moisture. 

