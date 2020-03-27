Science Corner: How raindrops form

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Welcome to Science Corner! Today we are learning how raindrops form with a fun, easy experiment.

You will need a clear jar, water, shaving cream and blue color dye. You are going to fill the jar with water and then spray shaving cream on top to create your cloud.

When water vapor rises and condenses in the atmosphere it forms into dense water molecules. From here, a cloud can form. When water molecules continue to condense and form into heavy water droplets, they become too dense for the cloud and fall out as raindrops!

If you drop blue color dye onto the shaving cream the droplets will mimic rain droplets and fall through the clouds! Super cool!

