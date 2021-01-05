SCIENCE CORNER: How do polar bears stay warm?

GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) -- The Mississippi Aquarium has continued to grow since it opened back in August. The “Aquarium in Motion” program is an educational outreach program that brings the aquarium to different schools, libraries, or other community venues.

Meredith Horn, the Vice President of Education and Guest Experience, says, “This is an opportunity for us to continue to teach the STEM-based curriculum that we have developed and really bring the aquarium to life.”