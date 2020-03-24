Science Corner: Fog/Cloud in a Jar!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Science Corner with Meteorologist Caroline Carithers showing you how to make a cloud or fog in a jar!

Needed Supplies: Water, mason jar, hairspray, top of mason jar, a couple cubes of ice, hot pad

Steps (check out the video for a visual!):

Fill mason jar 3/4 full with water Microwave for 2 minutes Be careful taking it out of the microwave, use a hot pad! Put top on mason jar Slosh water around in jar to coat sides Pour out all water in the sink Spray hair spray in jar Put top back on quickly Put ice cubes on top and watch the cloud/fog form!

Explanation: Did you know that fog is just a cloud on the ground? They form in almost the same way! Warm air rises (evaporation occurs), this warm air hits the cold air at the top of the jar created by the ice cubes (condensation occurs). The hairspray represents dust and other particles in the air that water molecules latch to when condensation occurs. When condensation occurs, the air turns back into a liquid and bond together to form a cloud! Clouds are white because the sun’s light is white. When sunlight passes through the cloud it interacts with the water molecules and scatters – this appears white.

Check out the video for more details and a look at the experiment!

