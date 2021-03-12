Science Corner: Find the gold at the end of a rainbow, St.Patrick’s Day science experiment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This St. Patrick’s Day, we are doing a fun experiment that creates a beautiful rainbow using Skittles! This Skittles rainbow science experiment is easy to do and fun for the whole family.

Supplies: Skittles, water, clear bowl

Spread the Skittles along the bottom of the bowl. Try to align the skittles as tightly next to each other in a circle pattern. Pour about an inch of warm water into the center of the bowl. Then you can watch as the color slowly spreads out from the Skittles! This creates a Skittle rainbow!

The dye and sugar that are in the skittles quickly dissolve in water. The water around the Skittles becomes more dense when the sugar melts into the water. The coloring then moves from an area of higher density to lower density until the water reaches balanced state when all of the colors are mixed!