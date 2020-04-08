Science Corner: Explaining density using eggs

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – In today’s Science Corner experiment, learn about density by using eggs and water!
NECESSARY SUPPLIES: 3 glasses of water, salt, 1 TBS measuring spoon, 3 eggs, stirring spoon
STEPS (watch video for visuals):
- Fill each glass with same amount of water
- Leave one glass just plain water
- Add 2 TBS of salt into one of the three glasses, stir
- Add 4 TBS of salt into the second of the three glasses, stir
- Put one egg in each glass and watch what happens!
EXPLANATION: Density is how much something weighs (mass) over a certain volume. In the first glass (just plain water), the egg sinks because the egg is more dense than the surrounding water. When we add salt to the water, this increases the density of the water. As a result, with a little bit of salt, the egg in the second glass will float about halfway up the glass. The egg in the third glass with more salt floats on top because the water is more dense than the egg in this glass.