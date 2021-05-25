Science Corner: Egg in a bottle

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — On this Science Corner experiment, we get an egg inside a glass bottle without touching it! We also learn about how this happens.

SUPPLIES:

Glass bottle (I used a Starbucks Frappuccino bottle from Walmart) One hard-boiled egg Lighter or matches Piece of folded paper

STEPS:

Hard boil egg. To do this, I put eggs in a saucepan with water and turned on the stove. I waited until the water boiled, then set the timer for 15 minutes. Let the eggs cool and then peel. Make sure the inside of the glass bottle is dry Light paper with lighter or match (with supervision) Drop lit paper into the glass bottle Put the egg on top of the bottle Watch!

**TIP – I did also add vegetable oil to the lip of the glass bottle so the egg pops in easier.

EXPLANATION:

Why did the egg get sucked into the bottle by itself? Before the paper was lit and thrown into the bottle, the pressure inside the bottle was the same as the pressure outside the bottle. Once the lit paper was thrown into the bottle, the air inside the bottle heated up quickly and expanded. Once the egg was placed on top, it sealed the bottle. This means that little to no oxygen could get in the bottle. Since fire needs oxygen to stay lit, the flame went out. Once the flame went out, the air cooled and contracted quickly. So at this point, the pressure inside the bottle was lower than the pressure outside of the bottle. The higher pressure outside the bottle pushed the egg inside the bottle.