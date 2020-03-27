Science Corner: Creating Carbon Dioxide

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Welcome to Science Corner! Today we are doing an easy chemical reaction and creating carbon dioxide!

You will need an empty plastic bottle, a balloon, a funnel and baking soda and white vinegar. Fill the bottle with a cup of vinegar and then fill the balloon with baking soda. Use the funnel to help load the balloon with baking soda.

Wrap the balloon end on the top of the bottle and then once you tip in the baking soda it will cause a chemical reaction to happen! The reactants (baking soda and vinegar) form a product (carbon dioxide). Carbon dioxide is a gas with molecules that are very far apart. The constriction inside the balloon allows the balloon to inflate with the gas! Try this at home and see how gas molecules work!

