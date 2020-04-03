Science Corner: A hurricane in a bowl!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Welcome to Science Corner! Today we are going to create a hurricane in a bowl and talk about why hurricanes form.

For this experiment you will need a bowl, water and color dye. With a spoon, spin the water counterclockwise and then drop the color dye in to bowl to see the hurricane form inside! Evaluate the rotation you see.

There is a surge of heat and energy at the equator due to the angle of the earth and the sun. In the Summer and Fall especially there becomes an influx of heat being transported Northward from the equator.

The Earth is always trying to stay in constant balance with itself so the warm air masses that were formed at the equator move Northward into the Atlantic. When the right ingredients are there it can form a Low Pressure System with the potential of forming into a hurricane!

A low pressure spins counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere and the lower the pressure a Hurricane is the stronger and more dangerous it can be. Very cool visuals with this experiment!