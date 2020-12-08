Mississippi Aquarium launches ‘Aquarium in Motion’ program

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Aquarium has continued to grow since it opened back in August. The “Aquarium in Motion” program is an educational outreach program that brings the aquarium to different schools, libraries, or other community venues.

Meredith Horn, the Vice President of Education and Guest Experience, says, “This is an opportunity for us to continue to teach the STEM-based curriculum that we have developed and really bring the aquarium to life.”

Different animals travel around the community in a van that was purchased by the aquarium with the help and partnership of Chevron and The Bacot McCarty Foundation. The animals and creatures can vary from reptiles to sharks, sting rays, horseshoe crabs, and armadillos. The aquarium created this program to adjust to COVID-19 restrictions so that more people could enjoy the experience.

“We recognize that not everyone will have the opportunity to visit Mississippi Aquarium and learn and explore some exciting educational opportunities through visitor experience but we are hoping that this is an opportunity for us to pursue that,” Horn said.

For more information and details on how to reserve the Aquarium in Motion, head to www.msaquarium.org.

