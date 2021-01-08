Invisible extinguisher: How to put out fire by using science

MOBILE Ala. (WKRG) — In this science experiment we are creating a chemical reaction that will put out a fire. It is very simple and fun for the kids to see the fire magical disappear.

Materials:

Distilled vinegar, Baking soda, Tall glass, short glass, small candle, lighter and a spoon

Steps:

Place candle in short glass fill tall glass half way with vingar Light the candle and set back in the short glass Drop two teaspoons of baking soda in the tall glass and quickly tilt the glass half way over the short glass DO NOT drop liquid into the short glass. Just filtering the air into the short glass! The candle should magically be put out!

When baking soda and vinegar are mixed together they create a chemical reaction. The product of this reaction is called Carbon Dioxide (CO2). Since Carbon Dioxide is denser than oxygen and the air around us, the Carbon dioxide sinks to the bottom of the short glass where the candle is. Fire needs oxygen to survive, and when it is surrounded by CO2 and the oxygen is lifted out on top, the fire is put out!

