International Space Station Viewing Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – If you can catch it between the clouds, you will be able to see the International Space Station fly over our area tonight!

The time to be looking up is 8:35 pm. It will be visible for 6 minutes 76 degrees above the horizon moving from the SW sky to the NE sky before disappearing.

Mostly cloudy skies will persist tonight, but if you are lucky, you may be able to catch it!

LATEST STORIES