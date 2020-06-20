Here comes summer! Summer officially starts Saturday, June 20 at 4:43 PM

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — June 20, 2020 at 4:43 PM is the official start of summer, or the summer solstice.

What causes seasons? So we all know that the sun orbits the Earth, and the Earth rotates on its own axis. The Earth is also tilted on its axis at 23.5 degrees. This tilt is what causes our seasons. During the summer solstice, the Earth has its maximum tilt towards the sun, making this day have the longest amount of sunlight in the Northern Hemisphere (shortest in the Southern Hemisphere). Mobile will receive 14 hours 8 minutes and 6 seconds of sunlight where Pensacola will receive 14 hours 6 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight.

After today, we will see the days shorten as we approach the Autumnal Equinox on September 22, 2020 at 8:30 AM.

LATEST STORIES