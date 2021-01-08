Exploding Bag Science Experiment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- In this science experiment we are using science to explode a sandwich bag!

Materials:

Sandwich Bag, Baking soda, Vinegar, Toilet paper, paper towel, spoon and tape

Steps:

  1. Lay out paper towels on counter top- this might get messy.
  2. Place a tablespoon of baking soda into the center of a piece of toilet paper and connect all four sides and secure with tape. Repeat twice.
  3. Fill a sandwich bag with a half cup of vinegar.
  4. Drop in the baking soda pouches and quickly seal the bag
  5. Shake, step away and see what happens!
  6. NOTE: Children should wear goggles with this experiment.

When the baking soda and vinegar mixed together it created a chemical reaction. The products of the reaction are water, carbon dioxide and acetate. The Carbon Dioxide is dense and expands causing a high pressure to build inside of the bag. When the sandwich bag couldn’t take it any longer- it pops!

