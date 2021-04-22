Earth Day Science Corner: Making a difference in your Carbon Footprint

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Happy Earth Day, Gulf Coast! Today in Science Corner, we are making a carbon footprint! The materials you need are a large poster board, markers, and washable paint. Before we get started, let’s learn what a carbon footprint is

Your carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide and other carbon compounds emitted due to the consumption of fossil fuels by a particular person, group, etc. Let’s get started with our interactive activity! It’s best to go outside and dip one of your feet in a plate of paint and then place it in the center of your poster board. Then, let it dry for 30 mins.

Then we are going to brainstorm all of our daily activities that impact our daily activities. Such as driving to school, driving solo, flying to grandmas, doing laundry, running on a treadmill, throwing away food, leaving lights on in the house, wasting water, and using plastic bags at the grocery store.

Now on the right side of the poster board we are going to brainstorm ways we can reduce our carbon footprint, such as riding a bike instead of driving a car. Such as riding your bike, carpool, planting plants outside, reduce/ reuse/ recycle, using less water when brushing teeth, eat local/organic, compost and use reusable bags.

We should be aware of all of our actions that we may not notice and how it could impact our Earth. I hope you continue to reduce, reuse and recycle and do your best to limit carbon in our atmosphere. Have a great Earth Day!