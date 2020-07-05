Bring the fireworks indoors with this ‘Fireworks in a Jar’ science experiment!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Happy Fourth of July everyone! There are many fireworks shows that has been canceled and Meteorologist Colleen Peterson has a fun experiment that allows you to bring the fireworks show indoors!

Its fairly simple and very safe. All you need is cooking oil, color dye, a spoon and a clear jar that is filled 3/4 of the way with water. What you are going to do is measure out 4 tablespoons of oil in a separate bowl then drop 4 drops of each color of color dye into the bowl.

Then the firework show is about to begin! You are going to dump the oil mixture into the container of water and wait. You will notice that the oil sits at the top of the water because it is less dense then water.

Think of it as the oil mimicking ice. Ice is less dense than water so it floats at the top- similar to oil. Density is the mass per unit volume and the measure of how compact a substance is. The color dye that is trapped in the oil will eventually break through and sink to the bottom creating a interesting firework show!

