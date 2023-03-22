MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrant Squad said the man featured as Fugitive of the Week has turned himself in.

Darius Sumrall called the U.S. Marshals after WKRG aired the segment on Monday, March 20, according to officials. Sumrall was wanted for charges including possession with intent to distribute Heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Sumrall was being held at the Escambia County Jail but was wrongly released. Sumrall’s criminal history includes drug charges and gun charges. He has ties to Prichard and Mobile. WKRG was notified of his arrest on Wednesday, March 22.