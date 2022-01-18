MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Lemarcus Bonner, who has been on the run since 2019.

In 2016, Lemarcus Bonner was charged with being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama. He was later convicted of that charged and sentenced to 37 months to serve in the United States Bureau of Prisons followed by 3 years of supervised release with the United States Probation Office. In 2019, shortly after his release from prison, the United States District Court issued an arrest warrant for Bonner for violations of his supervised release conditions which was assigned to the United States Marshals Service, South Alabama Warrants Squad (SAWS). Several attempts have been made to locate Bonner who is actively evading capture. He has been known to frequent the area of Le Flore Drive, Charles Street, Parkway East, and the area of University Blvd and Old Shell Road. Investigation indicates that family may be aiding Bonner in evading apprehension from the U.S. Marshals Service. Bonner is also wanted by the Mobile Police Department for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Due to his criminal history of weapons and drug charges, Bonner should be considered armed and dangerous. To report information as to the whereabouts of Lemarcus Bonner, please call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332) 24 hours a day. Callers can remain anonymous. from the South Alabama Warrants Squad, United States Marshals Service

Do you have information about this or any other fugitive from the law? Call 1-877-WANTED2 (877-926-8332). You can remain anonymous.